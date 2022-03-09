Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Donaldson in a report released on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.81 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.80.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on DCI. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Donaldson in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Donaldson from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

DCI opened at $50.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.58. Donaldson has a fifty-two week low of $48.52 and a fifty-two week high of $69.35. The firm has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.34.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.05). Donaldson had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 28.09%. The business had revenue of $802.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.20%.

In other news, insider Peter Joseph Keller sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.01, for a total value of $118,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 8,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total value of $493,620.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,440 shares of company stock valued at $612,513. Insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 22.7% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Donaldson by 111,636.4% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 24,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 24,560 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Donaldson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $304,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Donaldson by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,799,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,851,000 after purchasing an additional 399,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of Donaldson by 719.4% in the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. 78.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

