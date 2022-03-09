Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on Unity Software (NYSE:U)

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on U. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $105.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $171.00 to $154.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Unity Software from $152.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Unity Software from $185.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Unity Software from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $130.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $153.58.

NYSE:U opened at $81.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.90 and a beta of 2.47. Unity Software has a fifty-two week low of $76.00 and a fifty-two week high of $210.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $111.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.94.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $315.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.21 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 20.13% and a negative net margin of 47.96%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Unity Software will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David Helgason sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.52, for a total value of $2,092,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Marc Whitten sold 1,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total transaction of $225,131.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 373,624 shares of company stock valued at $47,045,076 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in Unity Software by 10.5% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 56,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,176,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new stake in Unity Software during the third quarter worth approximately $28,326,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Unity Software by 1.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 190,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,603 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Unity Software by 24.4% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Unity Software by 38.1% during the third quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 52,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,609,000 after acquiring an additional 14,441 shares during the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

