Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Price Target to $2,800.00

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $3,000.00 to $2,800.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 47.40% from the stock’s previous close.

BKNG has been the subject of several other research reports. Argus upgraded shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,060.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Booking from $3,100.00 to $2,900.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,470.00 to $2,440.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Booking from $3,100.00 to $2,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Booking from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2,560.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,730.19.

Booking stock opened at $1,899.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $78.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.55, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2,400.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,372.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Booking has a 1 year low of $1,796.45 and a 1 year high of $2,715.66.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $15.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $13.68 by $2.15. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 10.63%. The company’s revenue was up 140.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.57) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Booking will post 88.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,120.03, for a total value of $1,590,022.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,424.14, for a total transaction of $443,617.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,866 shares of company stock worth $4,235,026 over the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. Marlowe Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 137.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marlowe Partners LP now owns 9,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,557,000 after buying an additional 5,250 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 311.6% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 2.3% during the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 16,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,991,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Booking by 5,746.7% in the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 5,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,769,000 after purchasing an additional 5,287 shares during the period. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Booking by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 2,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,733,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

