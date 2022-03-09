Jefferies Financial Group Raises Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Price Target to GBX 600

Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 550 ($7.21) to GBX 600 ($7.86) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Glencore’s FY2023 earnings at $1.78 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.96 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.92 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on GLNCY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Glencore from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Glencore from GBX 450 ($5.90) to GBX 500 ($6.55) in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Glencore from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Glencore from 10,100.00 to 9,700.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,703.25.

OTCMKTS:GLNCY opened at $12.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Glencore has a fifty-two week low of $7.20 and a fifty-two week high of $12.92.

Glencore Plc engages in the production and marketing of metal, mineral, and energy and agricultural commodities. The firm serves the automotive, steel, power generation, battery manufacturing, and oil sectors. It operates through the following segments: Marketing, Industrial, and Corporate and Other.

