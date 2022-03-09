Jet2’s (JET2) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Jet2 (LON:JET2 – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 1,650 ($21.62) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 59.27% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on JET2. reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Jet2 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,580 ($20.70) target price on shares of Jet2 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,580 ($20.70) target price on shares of Jet2 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

Shares of Jet2 stock opened at GBX 1,036 ($13.57) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,255.46. The stock has a market cap of £2.22 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.70. Jet2 has a 12-month low of GBX 912.40 ($11.95) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,573.22 ($20.61).

Jet2 plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in leisure travel business in the United Kingdom. The company operates scheduled holiday flights to leisure destinations in the Mediterranean, the Canary Islands, and European Leisure Cities. It is also involved in package holiday, passenger aircraft, charter aircraft, and non-ticket retail activities.

