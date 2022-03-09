JGP Wealth Management LLC Acquires 3,932 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 119,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,932 shares during the quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $7,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 123.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 75.2% during the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Aflac by 139.7% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Aflac in the third quarter worth about $32,000. 65.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 22,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total value of $1,469,967.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 9,918 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $571,971.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 94,416 shares of company stock valued at $5,709,784. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aflac stock traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $60.40. 233,174 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,649,399. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.90. The company has a market cap of $39.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.93. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $49.34 and a twelve month high of $66.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 19.57%. Aflac’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AFL has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on Aflac in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Aflac from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Aflac in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Aflac from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Aflac from $53.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.38.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

