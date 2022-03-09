JGP Wealth Management LLC Buys 537 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,636 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. BlackRock accounts for about 2.1% of JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $11,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 13,759 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,597,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 20,196 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $18,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in BlackRock by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in BlackRock by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 18,039 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $16,516,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in BlackRock by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,479 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,088,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total transaction of $1,147,048.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BLK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on BlackRock from $1,125.00 to $1,024.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. BNP Paribas downgraded BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on BlackRock from $1,051.00 to $1,043.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $948.25.

Shares of BLK traded up $30.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $692.90. The stock had a trading volume of 34,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 890,802. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $660.15 and a 12 month high of $973.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $806.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $873.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $105.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.22.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.16 by $0.26. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 30.46%. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $10.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 42.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $4.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.09%.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

