JGP Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 97.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 98,522 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,647 shares during the quarter. D.R. Horton comprises about 1.9% of JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $10,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 108.3% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on D.R. Horton from $116.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.21.

In related news, CEO David V. Auld sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $3,475,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 423 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.46, for a total transaction of $36,149.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 105,423 shares of company stock valued at $11,317,900 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

DHI traded up $2.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.65. 169,797 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,987,121. The stock has a market cap of $29.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.68. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.53 and a twelve month high of $110.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 6.03.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.72 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 30.88%. D.R. Horton’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 15.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.22%.

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

