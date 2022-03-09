JGP Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the quarter. KLA makes up approximately 4.5% of JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $23,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KLAC. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of KLA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of KLA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 86.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of KLA from $393.00 to $451.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of KLA from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of KLA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $500.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of KLA from $490.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $453.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC traded up $17.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $339.56. The stock had a trading volume of 92,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,611,326. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $282.29 and a 12 month high of $457.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $385.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $377.59. The company has a market cap of $51.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.26.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.45 by $0.14. KLA had a net margin of 36.57% and a return on equity of 79.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 20.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.62%.

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.06, for a total transaction of $503,475.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

