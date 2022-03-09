John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.34

John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.343 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th.
John Hancock Investors Trust has increased its dividend payment by 6.8% over the last three years.
John Hancock Investors Trust stock opened at $16.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.44. John Hancock Investors Trust has a 52 week low of $15.80 and a 52 week high of $19.60.
John Hancock Investors Trust Company Profile
John Hancock Investors Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of corporate and government bonds, debt securities.
