John Jed Kennedy Sells 7,714 Shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) Stock

CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) EVP John Jed Kennedy sold 7,714 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.28, for a total value of $1,112,975.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

CNMD stock opened at $135.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $138.70 and a 200-day moving average of $138.15. CONMED Co. has a 12-month low of $117.62 and a 12-month high of $159.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.80, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.53.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. CONMED had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The company had revenue of $273.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CONMED Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.24%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of CONMED by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,127,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,771,000 after purchasing an additional 103,061 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of CONMED by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 780,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,093,000 after purchasing an additional 9,448 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of CONMED by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 743,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,342,000 after purchasing an additional 64,632 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CONMED by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 610,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,534,000 after purchasing an additional 75,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CONMED by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 477,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,744,000 after purchasing an additional 12,598 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CNMD. Bank of America began coverage on CONMED in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of CONMED from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.00.

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Americas excluding the United States, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

