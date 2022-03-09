John Jed Kennedy Sells 7,714 Shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) Stock

CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) EVP John Jed Kennedy sold 7,714 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.28, for a total value of $1,112,975.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
CNMD stock opened at $135.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $138.70 and a 200-day moving average of $138.15. CONMED Co. has a 12-month low of $117.62 and a 12-month high of $159.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.80, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.53.
CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. CONMED had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The company had revenue of $273.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CONMED Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of CONMED by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,127,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,771,000 after purchasing an additional 103,061 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of CONMED by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 780,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,093,000 after purchasing an additional 9,448 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of CONMED by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 743,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,342,000 after purchasing an additional 64,632 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CONMED by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 610,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,534,000 after purchasing an additional 75,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CONMED by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 477,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,744,000 after purchasing an additional 12,598 shares during the last quarter.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on CNMD. Bank of America began coverage on CONMED in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of CONMED from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.00.
CONMED Company Profile (Get Rating)
CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Americas excluding the United States, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.
