Johnson Service Group PLC (LON:JSG) Insider Purchases £27,250 in Stock

Johnson Service Group PLC (LON:JSG – Get Rating) insider Peter Egan bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 109 ($1.43) per share, for a total transaction of £27,250 ($35,704.93).

Shares of JSG opened at GBX 117.80 ($1.54) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 148.91 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 142.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40. The company has a market capitalization of £524.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.38. Johnson Service Group PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 103 ($1.35) and a 52-week high of GBX 182.80 ($2.40).

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Johnson Service Group from GBX 190 ($2.49) to GBX 180 ($2.36) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Johnson Service Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides textile rental and related services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Workwear; and Hotel, Restaurants and Catering. The Workwear segment supplies workwear garments and protective wear, and workplace hygiene services under the Johnsons Workwear brands, as well as provides laundering services.

