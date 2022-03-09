JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) to Overweight

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a $24.20 price objective on the mining company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $22.20. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 6.06% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on AU. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Investec raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.44.

Get AngloGold Ashanti alerts:

Shares of AU stock opened at $25.76 on Monday. AngloGold Ashanti has a 12-month low of $14.57 and a 12-month high of $26.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 115.0% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 72.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,982 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in AngloGold Ashanti during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 50.9% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,325 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,637 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. 33.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile (Get Rating)

AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. engages in the exploration, mining, and production of gold. It operates through the following business segments: Africa, Australia, and Americas. The Africa segment consists of Ghana, Guinea, the DRC (Democratic Republic of the Congo), and Tanzania. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, and projects in Colombia and the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AngloGold Ashanti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngloGold Ashanti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.