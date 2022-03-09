JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) to Overweight

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a $24.20 price objective on the mining company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $22.20. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 6.06% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on AU. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Investec raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.44.
Shares of AU stock opened at $25.76 on Monday. AngloGold Ashanti has a 12-month low of $14.57 and a 12-month high of $26.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.20.
AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile (Get Rating)
AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. engages in the exploration, mining, and production of gold. It operates through the following business segments: Africa, Australia, and Americas. The Africa segment consists of Ghana, Guinea, the DRC (Democratic Republic of the Congo), and Tanzania. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, and projects in Colombia and the United States.
