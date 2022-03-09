JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust (LON:JEMI) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1

JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust (LON:JEMI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, April 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust stock opened at GBX 125 ($1.64) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 141.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 143.74. JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 118.50 ($1.55) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 155 ($2.03).

JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

