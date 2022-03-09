JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust (LON:JEMI) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1

JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust (LON:JEMI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, April 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust stock opened at GBX 125 ($1.64) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 141.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 143.74. JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 118.50 ($1.55) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 155 ($2.03).
