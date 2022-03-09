JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust (LON:JFJ) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $474.87

Shares of JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust (LON:JFJ – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 474.87 ($6.22) and last traded at GBX 474.87 ($6.22), with a volume of 1505 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 492 ($6.45).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.77, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 4.18. The firm has a market cap of £741.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 560.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 634.89.

Get JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust alerts:

About JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust (LON:JFJ)

JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust plc (the Trust) is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The Trust’s objective is to provide shareholders with capital growth from a portfolio of investments in Japanese companies by long-term outperformance of the Trust’s benchmark index, the Tokyo Stock Exchange First Section Index (TOPIX) expressed in sterling terms.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.