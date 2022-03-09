Jupiter Fund Management (OTCMKTS:JFHHF) Cut to Hold at Peel Hunt

Jupiter Fund Management (OTCMKTS:JFHHF – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Peel Hunt to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 276 ($3.62) to GBX 228 ($2.99) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 280 ($3.67) to GBX 210 ($2.75) in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Jupiter Fund Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 290 ($3.80) to GBX 240 ($3.14) in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

JFHHF stock opened at $2.65 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.68. Jupiter Fund Management has a 1 year low of $2.65 and a 1 year high of $3.59.

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

