Kaltura Inc (NASDAQ:KLTR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Kaltura Inc (NASDAQ:KLTR – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.08.

KLTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Kaltura from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kaltura from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Kaltura from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Kaltura in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.25 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Kaltura from $5.50 to $2.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

KLTR stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.12. The company had a trading volume of 13,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,889. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.09. Kaltura has a one year low of $1.73 and a one year high of $14.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. As a group, research analysts expect that Kaltura will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Kaltura in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kaltura by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 156,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 4,879 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Kaltura in the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Kaltura by 393.6% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 7,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Kaltura in the 3rd quarter worth $97,000. Institutional investors own 35.30% of the company’s stock.

Kaltura Inc video experience cloud offers live, real-time and on-demand video products for enterprises of all industries, as well as specialized industry solutions, currently for educational institutions and for media and telecom companies. Kaltura Inc is based in NEW YORK.

