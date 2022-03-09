Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a drop of 17.3% from the January 31st total of 10,400 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Separately, TheStreet cut Kewaunee Scientific from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEQU. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Kewaunee Scientific by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares in the last quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kewaunee Scientific by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 139,479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Kewaunee Scientific by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 321,272 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. 40.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KEQU opened at $14.16 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.87. The firm has a market cap of $39.51 million, a PE ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 0.38. Kewaunee Scientific has a 12 month low of $11.44 and a 12 month high of $14.99.

Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The technology company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $39.03 million during the quarter. Kewaunee Scientific had a negative net margin of 4.87% and a negative return on equity of 18.65%.

Kewaunee Scientific Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and installation of laboratory, healthcare, technical furniture, and infrastructure products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, and international. The Domestic segment designs, manufactures, and installs scientific and technical furniture, including steel and wood laboratory cabinetry, fume hoods, laminate casework, flexible systems, worksurfaces, workstations, workbenches, and computer enclosures.

