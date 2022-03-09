Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the business services provider on Friday, March 25th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

Kforce has raised its dividend payment by 17.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Kforce has a payout ratio of 25.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Kforce to earn $4.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.4%.

NASDAQ KFRC opened at $68.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 1.11. Kforce has a 52 week low of $49.89 and a 52 week high of $81.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.30.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98. The company had revenue of $410.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.23 million. Kforce had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 40.56%. Kforce’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kforce will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kforce news, President Joseph J. Liberatore sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.41, for a total transaction of $2,597,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KFRC. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Kforce by 129.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 106,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,002,000 after purchasing an additional 60,049 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Kforce by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 163,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,273,000 after buying an additional 28,621 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Kforce by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 67,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,068,000 after buying an additional 26,449 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Kforce by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after buying an additional 15,408 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Kforce by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 454,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,159,000 after acquiring an additional 5,736 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KFRC shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on Kforce from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com cut Kforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.25.

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

