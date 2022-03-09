Kinross Gold Co. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.71 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (TSE:K)

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K – Get Rating) (NYSE:KGC) – Equities research analysts at Cormark dropped their FY2023 EPS estimates for Kinross Gold in a research report issued on Thursday, March 3rd. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.71 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.90. Cormark currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Kinross Gold’s FY2024 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Kinross Gold to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$9.00 to C$5.25 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a C$6.00 price objective on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Eight Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$10.50 to C$9.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kinross Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.33.

TSE K opened at C$7.24 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.31. Kinross Gold has a 1 year low of C$6.32 and a 1 year high of C$10.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

In other news, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peters Gold acquired 20,000 shares of Kinross Gold stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$6.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$132,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 983,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,490,090.20. Also, Director Jonathan Paul Rollinson sold 28,434 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.90, for a total transaction of C$196,194.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,700,776 shares in the company, valued at C$18,635,354.40. Insiders sold 59,503 shares of company stock worth $419,560 over the last 90 days.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

