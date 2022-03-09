KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Shares Bought by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 287.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 162.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 446 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 913 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. 77.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, Director Matt Cohler acquired 8,683 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.26 per share, for a total transaction of $505,871.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KKR shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup assumed coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.92.

NYSE:KKR opened at $52.27 on Wednesday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a one year low of $46.79 and a one year high of $83.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $30.58 billion, a PE ratio of 7.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.86.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.38. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 31.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 7.91%.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

