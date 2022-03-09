KNOT Offshore Partners (KNOP) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 10th. Analysts expect KNOT Offshore Partners to post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE KNOP opened at $16.21 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.54. KNOT Offshore Partners has a 12 month low of $12.34 and a 12 month high of $20.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $533.45 million, a PE ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.83%. KNOT Offshore Partners’s payout ratio is 126.83%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KNOT Offshore Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com upgraded KNOT Offshore Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KNOP. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 63.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,763 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 4,553 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $416,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in KNOT Offshore Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.13% of the company’s stock.

KNOT Offshore Partners LP engages in the operation and acquisition of shuttle tankers under long-term charters. Its fleet consists of sixteen shuttle tankers, which are vessels designed to transport crude oil and condensates from offshore oil field installations to onshore terminals and refineries. The company was founded on February 21, 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

