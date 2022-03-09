Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,007,700 shares, an increase of 27.0% from the January 31st total of 14,967,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 323.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Koninklijke KPN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Koninklijke KPN stock opened at $3.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Koninklijke KPN has a fifty-two week low of $2.87 and a fifty-two week high of $3.62.

Royal KPN NV operates as a supplier of telecommunications and information technology services. It serves customers at home and abroad with fixed and mobile networks for telephony, data and television. The company focuses on both private customers and business users, from small to large. It also offers telecom providers access to widely branched networks.

