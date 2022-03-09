Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.490-$1.630 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.370. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Korn Ferry also updated its Q4 guidance to $1.49-1.63 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:KFY traded up $3.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.59. 2,061 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 398,018. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Korn Ferry has a 52-week low of $58.93 and a 52-week high of $84.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.83. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.51.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.16. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 11.83%. The business had revenue of $639.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.67 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Korn Ferry will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.80%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Korn Ferry from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Korn Ferry from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

In other Korn Ferry news, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 9,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total transaction of $760,023.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 7,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 99.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 609 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 4,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 36,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 10.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Korn Ferry Company Profile (Get Rating)

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

