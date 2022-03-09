Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) Stock Position Trimmed by Stonnington Group LLC

Stonnington Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating) by 76.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,700 shares during the quarter. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Kornit Digital were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRNT. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,125,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $307,608,000 after buying an additional 415,973 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kornit Digital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,002,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,139,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $164,933,000 after purchasing an additional 142,048 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,111,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $160,860,000 after purchasing an additional 114,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 272,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,512,000 after purchasing an additional 101,729 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

KRNT opened at $80.93 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.99. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a twelve month low of $76.82 and a twelve month high of $181.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 245.25 and a beta of 1.90.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $95.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.99 million. Kornit Digital had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 4.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KRNT. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $150.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $202.00 target price on shares of Kornit Digital in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Craig Hallum raised shares of Kornit Digital to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.20.

About Kornit Digital (Get Rating)

Kornit Digital Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

