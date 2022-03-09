Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Acquires 2,686 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,061 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,686 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $1,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. now owns 223,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,974,000 after buying an additional 13,955 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 54.5% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 52,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,293,000 after acquiring an additional 18,559 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 22,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 3,815 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 166,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,414,000 after purchasing an additional 16,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 248,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,581,000 after purchasing an additional 18,973 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF stock opened at $62.99 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.35. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 1-year low of $59.94 and a 1-year high of $64.15.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.