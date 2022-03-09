Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $1.16 Million Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,824 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $1,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 429,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,993,000 after buying an additional 35,398 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 11.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 367,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,932,000 after acquiring an additional 37,258 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $762,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 29.6% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 26,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,624,000 after purchasing an additional 6,131 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000.

NYSEARCA MGV opened at $102.27 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.81. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $93.03 and a 52-week high of $109.73.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

