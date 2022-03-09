Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $975,000 Position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Get Rating) by 41.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,069 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 37.7% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $207,000.

Get First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

FPEI opened at $19.30 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.37. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1 year low of $19.12 and a 1 year high of $21.72.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.