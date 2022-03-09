Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,073 Shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 51,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,073 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 940,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,122,000 after purchasing an additional 202,927 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $14,711,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 41.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 553,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,252,000 after acquiring an additional 162,611 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 459,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,466,000 after acquiring an additional 126,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 311,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,424,000 after acquiring an additional 13,090 shares during the period.

NASDAQ KBWD opened at $18.77 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.86. Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.09 and a fifty-two week high of $21.65.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were paid a $0.137 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.76%. This is an increase from Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

