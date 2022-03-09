Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,517 Shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,517 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF were worth $917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 32,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after buying an additional 8,795 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire grew its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 39,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 24,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spence Asset Management lifted its holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 25,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IPAY opened at $44.77 on Wednesday. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF has a 1-year low of $43.62 and a 1-year high of $73.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.06 and a 200-day moving average of $61.01.

