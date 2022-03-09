Kovack Advisors Inc. Buys 1,088 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,999 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 0.7% of Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,694,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 164,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,919,000 after acquiring an additional 13,822 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 23,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,268,000 after acquiring an additional 3,281 shares in the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 4,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 32,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,277,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VOO traded up $10.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $393.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 664,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,725,619. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $354.14 and a 12 month high of $441.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $412.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $415.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a $1.53 dividend. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. This is an increase from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

