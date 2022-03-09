Kovack Advisors Inc. Buys 1,088 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,999 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 0.7% of Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,694,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 164,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,919,000 after acquiring an additional 13,822 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 23,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,268,000 after acquiring an additional 3,281 shares in the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 4,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 32,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,277,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter.
NYSEARCA VOO traded up $10.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $393.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 664,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,725,619. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $354.14 and a 12 month high of $441.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $412.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $415.90.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile (Get Rating)
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)
- REV Group Grinds Its Gears On Supply Chain Headwinds
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Thor Industries In Q1 2022
- 3 Attractive Stocks with P/E Ratios Under 10
- Got Stagflation Worries? 3 Stocks to Help You Get Around It
- The 3 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in March
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.