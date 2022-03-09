Kovack Advisors Inc. Increases Position in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Get Rating) by 37.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 199,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,785 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 were worth $2,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SH. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 72.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,668,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,019,000 after buying an additional 3,639,882 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 9,854.9% during the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,763,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,856,000 after buying an additional 1,745,697 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 413.1% during the third quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 1,501,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,868,000 after buying an additional 1,208,901 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 271.3% in the third quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 997,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,199,000 after purchasing an additional 729,213 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 82.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,472,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,429,000 after purchasing an additional 663,607 shares during the period.

Get ProShares Short S&P500 alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SH traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,583,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,677,914. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.38. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 52-week low of $13.47 and a 52-week high of $17.33.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.