Kovack Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Kovack Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 2,645 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $3,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CRM. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 146.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,929,783 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,608,275,000 after buying an additional 3,523,694 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 20.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,046,065,000 after buying an additional 2,787,393 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the third quarter worth approximately $586,785,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 102.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,062,764 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $832,826,000 after buying an additional 1,547,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 16.2% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,712,251 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,634,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,595 shares in the last quarter. 77.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.17, for a total value of $4,403,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.85, for a total transaction of $1,592,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 174,398 shares of company stock valued at $40,325,146. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRM traded up $11.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $203.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 271,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,045,179. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $184.44 and a 1 year high of $311.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $219.56 and a 200-day moving average of $256.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.74 billion, a PE ratio of 136.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. salesforce.com had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CRM shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $360.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $360.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $350.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, salesforce.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.23.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

