Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.380-$0.410 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.460. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.53 billion-$1.56 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.55 billion.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DNUT shares. Bank of America began coverage on Krispy Kreme in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Krispy Kreme from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Krispy Kreme from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Krispy Kreme from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.42.

Shares of NASDAQ DNUT traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.25. 76,638 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,309,971. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.07. Krispy Kreme has a fifty-two week low of $12.63 and a fifty-two week high of $21.69.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Krispy Kreme had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a positive return on equity of 3.03%. The business had revenue of $370.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.04 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Krispy Kreme will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $124,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $166,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Krispy Kreme by 126.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 5,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded retailer and wholesaler of doughnuts, coffee and other complementary beverages, and treats and packaged sweets. The company operates through four segments: Company Stores, Domestic Franchise, International Franchise, and KK Supply Chain.

