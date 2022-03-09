Kronos Bio’s (KRON) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $36.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Kronos Bio from $50.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, February 27th.

Kronos Bio stock opened at $6.58 on Tuesday. Kronos Bio has a 12 month low of $6.10 and a 12 month high of $32.18. The company has a market capitalization of $370.76 million, a P/E ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.39.

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.03). As a group, equities analysts expect that Kronos Bio will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Christopher Dinsmore sold 11,386 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total value of $140,844.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jorge Dimartino sold 16,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total transaction of $202,892.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Kronos Bio by 60.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kronos Bio by 134.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Kronos Bio by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 12,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 4,422 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Kronos Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $189,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Kronos Bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.45% of the company’s stock.

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidate is entospletinib (ENTO), is an orally administered, selective spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for acute myeloid leukemia patients.

