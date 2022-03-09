Kusama Price Reaches $135.33 on Top Exchanges (KSM)

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded up 8.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 9th. Kusama has a market cap of $1.15 billion and approximately $53.24 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Kusama has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar. One Kusama coin can currently be bought for approximately $135.33 or 0.00319724 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002363 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.90 or 0.00042291 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,741.95 or 0.06478118 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,335.75 or 1.00022364 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00041473 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.98 or 0.00044838 BTC.

About Kusama

Kusama’s launch date was August 23rd, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 coins. The official website for Kusama is kusama.network . Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kusama’s official message board is forum.kusama.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama is an early, unaudited and unrefined release of Polkadot. Kusama will serve as a proving ground, allowing teams and developers to build and deploy a parachain or try out Polkadot’s governance, staking, nomination and validation functionality in a real environment. With KSM, users can validate, nominate validators, bond parachains, pay for interop message passing, and vote on governance referenda. “

Buying and Selling Kusama

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kusama should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kusama using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

