KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) Issues Earnings Results

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. KVH Industries had a negative net margin of 10.02% and a negative return on equity of 3.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. KVH Industries updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

KVHI opened at $8.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.96 million, a P/E ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.63. KVH Industries has a one year low of $8.16 and a one year high of $14.73.

A number of analysts have weighed in on KVHI shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on KVH Industries from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KVH Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KVHI. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of KVH Industries by 6.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,449 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of KVH Industries by 5.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,712 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in KVH Industries by 1.9% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 104,516 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in KVH Industries by 120.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,144 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of KVH Industries by 141.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,171 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.99% of the company’s stock.

KVH Industries, Inc engages in the provision of internet, television and voice services via satellite to mobile users at sea and on land. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Connectivity and Inertial Navigation. The Mobile Connectivity segment consists of satellite television and internet solutions and media and content delivery solutions.

