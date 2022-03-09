KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) Issues Earnings Results

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. KVH Industries had a negative net margin of 10.02% and a negative return on equity of 3.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. KVH Industries updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
KVHI opened at $8.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.96 million, a P/E ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.63. KVH Industries has a one year low of $8.16 and a one year high of $14.73.
A number of analysts have weighed in on KVHI shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on KVH Industries from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KVH Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.
About KVH Industries (Get Rating)
KVH Industries, Inc engages in the provision of internet, television and voice services via satellite to mobile users at sea and on land. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Connectivity and Inertial Navigation. The Mobile Connectivity segment consists of satellite television and internet solutions and media and content delivery solutions.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on KVH Industries (KVHI)
- 3 Attractive Stocks with P/E Ratios Under 10
- Got Stagflation Worries? 3 Stocks to Help You Get Around It
- The 3 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in March
- Time to Take Some Twitter Stock
- The Bottom Is In For Desktop Metal
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for KVH Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KVH Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.