Laird Superfood (NYSEMKT:LSF) PT Lowered to $12.00

Laird Superfood (NYSEMKT:LSF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 200.75% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Laird Superfood from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Laird Superfood from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Laird Superfood from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Laird Superfood has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.83.

Shares of NYSEMKT LSF traded down $0.99 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.99. 335,388 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,596. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.93. The stock has a market cap of $36.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.41.

Laird Superfood (NYSEMKT:LSF – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.06). Laird Superfood had a negative return on equity of 29.20% and a negative net margin of 61.74%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Laird Superfood will post -2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LSF. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Laird Superfood by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 666,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,721,000 after buying an additional 162,076 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Laird Superfood by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 263,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,867,000 after purchasing an additional 88,880 shares in the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Laird Superfood during the 4th quarter worth about $711,000. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in Laird Superfood by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 219,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,182,000 after purchasing an additional 46,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Laird Superfood in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,229,000. 39.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Laird Superfood, Inc manufactures and markets plant-based natural and functional food in the United States. It offers powdered and liquid coffee creamers, and hydration and beverage enhancing supplements; hydrate coconut water products, activate daily jumpstart products, activate prebiotic daily greens, renew plant-based proteins, and performance mushroom supplements; coffee, tea, hot chocolate products; and Pili nuts and Harvest dates.

