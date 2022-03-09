Lance Lauck Sells 4,523 Shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Stock

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) EVP Lance Lauck sold 4,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.44, for a total transaction of $305,031.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

PDCE stock opened at $67.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 2.92. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.25 and a 1 year high of $72.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. This is a boost from PDC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.13%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 169.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 810 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 258.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter.

PDCE has been the subject of a number of research reports. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PDC Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.33.

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

