Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK) Director Patrick L. Alexander Sells 2,500 Shares

Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Rating) Director Patrick L. Alexander sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.26, for a total value of $68,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

LARK stock opened at $26.60 on Wednesday. Landmark Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.38 and a twelve month high of $31.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.98. The company has a market capitalization of $132.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 0.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Landmark Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. Landmark Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.32%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LARK. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 1.0% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 40,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Landmark Bancorp by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 10,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Landmark Bancorp by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. 24.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Landmark Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Landmark Bancorp Company Profile

Landmark Bancorp, Inc /Kansas/ is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It offers checking accounts, savings and investments, loans, online and mobile, business checking and business services. The company was founded on April 22, 1885 and is headquartered in Manhattan, KS.

