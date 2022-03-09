Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK) Director Patrick L. Alexander Sells 2,500 Shares

Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Rating) Director Patrick L. Alexander sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.26, for a total value of $68,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
LARK stock opened at $26.60 on Wednesday. Landmark Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.38 and a twelve month high of $31.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.98. The company has a market capitalization of $132.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 0.42.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Landmark Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. Landmark Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.32%.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Landmark Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
Landmark Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)
Landmark Bancorp, Inc /Kansas/ is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It offers checking accounts, savings and investments, loans, online and mobile, business checking and business services. The company was founded on April 22, 1885 and is headquartered in Manhattan, KS.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Landmark Bancorp (LARK)
- Got Stagflation Worries? 3 Stocks to Help You Get Around It
- The 3 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in March
- Time to Take Some Twitter Stock
- The Bottom Is In For Desktop Metal
- It’s Time To Shop For Dick’s Sporting Goods Again
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Landmark Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landmark Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.