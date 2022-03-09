Lands’ End (LE) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 16th. Analysts expect Lands’ End to post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:LE opened at $16.00 on Wednesday. Lands’ End has a 52 week low of $15.31 and a 52 week high of $44.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $527.73 million, a P/E ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 2.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Get Lands' End alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Lands’ End by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 155.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 12,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lands’ End in the 4th quarter valued at $519,000. Institutional investors own 40.57% of the company’s stock.

LE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lands’ End from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Lands’ End from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

About Lands’ End (Get Rating)

Lands’ End, Inc is a multi-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, and footwear, as well as home products. It operates through the following segments: US eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail. The company was founded by Gary C. Comer in 1963 and is headquartered in Dodgeville, WI.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lands' End Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lands' End and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.