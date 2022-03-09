Lantern Pharma (LTRN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.42) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

LTRN opened at $5.81 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.69 and a 200 day moving average of $9.02. Lantern Pharma has a 52-week low of $5.45 and a 52-week high of $23.50. The stock has a market cap of $64.95 million, a P/E ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 1.57.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTRN. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Lantern Pharma by 5,377.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Lantern Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lantern Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Lantern Pharma by 103.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 3,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Lantern Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $142,000. 15.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lantern Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of precision oncology therapies using artificial intelligence, genomics, and machine learning. Its advanced drug candidate is LP-100, which is in phase II clinical trials to treat metastatic, castration-resistant, prostate cancer.

