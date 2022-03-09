Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $38.73. Lawson Products shares last traded at $37.14, with a volume of 16,972 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LAWS shares. TheStreet downgraded Lawson Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lawson Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Lawson Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $338.57 million, a PE ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.21.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LAWS. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Lawson Products by 7.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 114,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,142,000 after acquiring an additional 8,395 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Lawson Products by 2.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 66,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Lawson Products by 21.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,968,000 after purchasing an additional 16,422 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lawson Products by 4.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Lawson Products by 6.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

About Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS)

Lawson Products, Inc engages in the distribution of maintenance and repair products to industrial, commercial, institutional and government markets. It operates through the Lawson and Bolt segments. The Lawson operating segment delivers quality products to customers and offers them product knowledge, product application expertise and Vendor Managed Inventory (VMI) services.

