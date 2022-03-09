Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $38.73. Lawson Products shares last traded at $37.14, with a volume of 16,972 shares traded.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LAWS shares. TheStreet downgraded Lawson Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lawson Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Lawson Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $338.57 million, a PE ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.21.
About Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS)
Lawson Products, Inc engages in the distribution of maintenance and repair products to industrial, commercial, institutional and government markets. It operates through the Lawson and Bolt segments. The Lawson operating segment delivers quality products to customers and offers them product knowledge, product application expertise and Vendor Managed Inventory (VMI) services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lawson Products (LAWS)
- Time to Take Some Twitter Stock
- The Bottom Is In For Desktop Metal
- It’s Time To Shop For Dick’s Sporting Goods Again
- Macy’s Stock is Hitting on All Cylinders
- 3 Inflation Proof Stocks Worth the Price
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Lawson Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lawson Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.