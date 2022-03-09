Learning Technologies Group (LON:LTG) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $143.10

Learning Technologies Group plc (LON:LTG – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 143.10 ($1.88) and last traded at GBX 144.15 ($1.89), with a volume of 372215 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 149 ($1.95).

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LTG. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Learning Technologies Group from GBX 210 ($2.75) to GBX 180 ($2.36) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.75) price target on shares of Learning Technologies Group in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.28) price target on shares of Learning Technologies Group in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Learning Technologies Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 218 ($2.86).

The firm has a market cap of £1.18 billion and a PE ratio of 61.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 164.85.

Learning Technologies Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of talent and learning solutions, content, services, and digital platforms to corporate and government clients. It operates through Software & Platforms Division, Content & Services Division, and Other segments.

