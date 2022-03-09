LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) Short Interest Update

LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,210,000 shares, an increase of 25.9% from the January 31st total of 960,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 247,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days. Approximately 10.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.
TREE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LendingTree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on LendingTree from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com cut LendingTree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on LendingTree from $310.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on LendingTree from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.44.
Shares of LendingTree stock opened at $100.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.94. LendingTree has a 12 month low of $90.97 and a 12 month high of $250.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.32.
Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.16. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 2.22% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $258.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.73) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LendingTree will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TREE. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in LendingTree by 62.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,114,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,215,000 after acquiring an additional 815,531 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of LendingTree in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,751,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in LendingTree during the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,807,000. HST Ventures LLC acquired a new position in LendingTree during the fourth quarter worth $10,992,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in LendingTree by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 348,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,743,000 after buying an additional 87,210 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.
About LendingTree (Get Rating)
LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment consists of purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LendingTree (TREE)
- The 3 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in March
- Got Stagflation Worries? 3 Stocks to Help You Get Around It
- Time to Take Some Twitter Stock
- The Bottom Is In For Desktop Metal
- It’s Time To Shop For Dick’s Sporting Goods Again
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for LendingTree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingTree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.