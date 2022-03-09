Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Lennar from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Lennar from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Lennar in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a buy rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Lennar from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $108.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lennar from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $123.53.

Get Lennar alerts:

NYSE:LEN opened at $83.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 9.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $25.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.86, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.71. Lennar has a twelve month low of $79.52 and a twelve month high of $117.54.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The construction company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 16.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lennar will post 15.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. This is a positive change from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.50%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,171,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,797 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,989,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 260,154 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,219,000 after purchasing an additional 51,754 shares during the last quarter. 83.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lennar (Get Rating)

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.