Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $15.93

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.93 and last traded at $15.90, with a volume of 37104 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.88.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Lexington Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Lexington Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.55. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22.
About Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)
Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
