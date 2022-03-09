Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $15.93

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.93 and last traded at $15.90, with a volume of 37104 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.88.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Lexington Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Lexington Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.55. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

About Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

