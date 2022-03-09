Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,446,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 34,726 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Lexington Realty Trust were worth $18,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 99.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Evercore ISI cut Lexington Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Lexington Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th.

LXP stock opened at $15.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.55. Lexington Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $10.77 and a 12-month high of $15.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 0.64.

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

