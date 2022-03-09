Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) Sets New 12-Month Low at $13.30

Life Time Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.30 and last traded at $13.73, with a volume of 11723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.85.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.94.

Get Life Time Group alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Life Time Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,611,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Life Time Group in the 4th quarter worth $38,453,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Life Time Group in the 4th quarter worth $425,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Life Time Group during the 4th quarter valued at $295,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Life Time Group during the 4th quarter worth $417,000.

Life Time Group Holdings Inc reshaped the way consumers approach their health through omnichannel, healthy way of life communities that address all aspects of healthy living, healthy aging and healthy entertainment. Life Time Group Holdings Inc is based in CHANHASSEN, Minn.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Life Time Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Time Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.