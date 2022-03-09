LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LifeMD Inc. is a telehealth company. It offers a full portfolio of direct-to-patient products and services. The company combines virtual medical treatment with prescription medications and unique over-the-counter products. Its network of licensed physicians offers telemedicine services and direct-to-consumer pharmacy to consumers. LifeMD Inc., formerly known as Conversion Labs, is based in NEW YORK. “

Get LifeMD alerts:

Separately, BTIG Research cut their price target on LifeMD from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

NASDAQ:LFMD opened at $3.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $99.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.61. LifeMD has a fifty-two week low of $2.72 and a fifty-two week high of $21.95.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LFMD. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of LifeMD in the 3rd quarter worth $8,986,000. American Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in LifeMD in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,111,000. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in LifeMD in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,793,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in LifeMD by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 949,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,182,000 after buying an additional 205,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Black Maple Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in LifeMD in the 3rd quarter valued at $993,000. Institutional investors own 27.48% of the company’s stock.

LifeMD Company Profile (Get Rating)

LifeMD, Inc is a telehealth company, which engages in offering portfolio of direct-to-patient products and services. It combines virtual medical treatment with prescription medications and over-the-counter products. The firm’s network of licensed physicians offers telemedicine services and direct-to-consumer pharmacy to consumers across the United States.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LifeMD (LFMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for LifeMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.